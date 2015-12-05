7-year-old girl dies in Michigan after shooting at MI sportsplex - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

7-year-old girl dies in Michigan after shooting at MI sportsplex

TAYLOR, MI (WTOL) -

A 7-year-old girl has died after she and her mother were shot in a parking lot in Taylor, Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Authorities say Emma Watson Nowling, 7,  died Friday evening.

Police say the man who shot them was a family friend.  He shot Emma and her mother before immediately shooting and killing himself.

Mother, Sharon Elizabeth Watson, is in critical condition.

