7-year-old girl dies in Michigan after shooting at MI sportsplex

A 7-year-old girl has died after she and her mother were shot in a parking lot in Taylor, Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Authorities say Emma Watson Nowling, 7, died Friday evening.

Police say the man who shot them was a family friend. He shot Emma and her mother before immediately shooting and killing himself.

Mother, Sharon Elizabeth Watson, is in critical condition.

