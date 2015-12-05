Dog reportedly shoots Toledo pizza delivery man

A pizza delivery man is recovering after being shot on the job and the trigger man is believed to be an animal.

The incident happened Friday in the 500 block of Rambo Ln. in Toledo.

Toledo Police tell us Ryan Brill was delivering a pizza when he was shot in the leg.

The home owner, Anthony Wulf, said his gun discharged when it hit the floor after his dog knocked it off the table.

Brill is expected to recover.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

