Findlay mayor meets with legislators for Blanchard River flood plan

The City of Findlay is hard at work to prevent another major flood along the Blanchard River.

This week, the river was the topic of discussion as the mayor sat down with several legislators with ties to Ohio in Washington D.C.

"We talked to them about the progress to date, kind of what our plans are moving forward,” said Mayor Lydia Mihalik. “We talked a little bit about funding, and perhaps if and when there is another Water Resources Development Act, or WRDA, bill put forward, could we possibly be a good fit for that."

Right now the city is waiting on the report from the Army Corps of Engineers. That report will allow the city to move forward.

The plans include the rerouting of waterways in the Findlay area.

"The most significant part of the project is the Western Diversion Channel that takes water from Eagle Creek, across and down the south part of Findlay, and meets up with the Blanchard River on the west side of town," said Mihalik.

That in turn will result in lower base flood elevation in the Blanchard River by one to four feet. It will also reduce the amount of flooding and potential damage, like what was seen in August of 2007.

"We just can’t afford to have another event like that happen,” Mihalik said. “And so we're committed, this administration is committed, the city council is committed, county commissioners committed to bringing this project to fruition."

The project is estimated to cost $60 million and the goal is to have the project complete within a couple years.

