BGSU defeats NIU 34-14, wins MAC Championship at Ford Field

On Friday, Bowling Green State University took on Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship for the third year in a row. With a final score of 34-14, BGSU won the title game.

Kick off was at 8 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Head Coach Dino Babers said his team was ready to play despite rumors of him leaving.

“They’re kind of stoic, I mean they’re really relaxed. I thought the last time we were at a really big game like this we were a little too hyped up, so I think they’re going about it a different way, we’ll see how it works out,” said Babers. “It means a lot (being in a MAC Championship), when I came here it was something that I wanted to do and do a lot of. To have an opportunity to represent the east three times and to reflect on how all the media all voted that some west team was going to win and no east team had a chance, you know, to represent the east and have an opportunity to do this is a big thing.”

When asked how his team has been doing with the rumors flying around, Babers said, “I think they’re locked in. The leadership on this team is amazing and there’s no lies between us, there’s only complete truths, so they understand, they know what’s going on and I think they’re ready.”

