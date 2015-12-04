Rally for peace held in downtown Toledo in response to terrorist attacks

Fourteen organizations gathered on the steps of One Government Center in downtown Toledo Friday, demanding an end to terrorist attacks.

"I think you start with yourself, and make sure you're operating from a peaceful place,” said Judy Trautman of the Multi-Faith Council of Northwest Ohio. “And then you do whatever in your life purpose you can do to promote peace and justice."

The event was organized in response to the terrorist attacks in Paris last month, but nobody involved expected the shooting rampage in California just two days before the rally. FBI officials now say they are investigating the shooting that left 14 dead as an act of terrorism, and some reports claim that one of the individuals involved had made a pledge of allegiance to ISIS.

"You see the United States getting involved and that's why ISIS is attacking us. We need to stay uninvolved. Let Syria and Iraq handle it," said Kathleen Helbling, who identified herself as a Quaker.

Toledo's Muslim community says it stands with the rest of the world in this rally for peace. They want everybody to know ISIS does not represent what Islam teaches.

"At the end of the day, good people are dying at the hands of bad people. And I don't care who they are but they're not going to say it in the name of our religion, not going to say it in the name of who we are and what we believe in," said Nadeen Salem of the United Muslim Association of Toledo.

Everyone at the peace rally said they understand there's evil in the world, but they say people also need to recognize there's a lot of good, too, and the good people have to step up and be heard.

