Wauseon police, firefighters rescue hawk stuck in truck

A hawk stuck in a truck—that’s the call Wauseon Police and Fire Departments received Friday morning.

The bird somehow got caught in the grill of a commercial truck and couldn’t get out. So crews got to work.

After about a minute of trying, the hawk was freed and placed into a cardboard box.

In a comment on Facebook, the department said they followed the recommendation of a local Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer on how to handle the hawk. The box was then taken to the department until the DNR officer could retrieve it.

The bird was eventually brought to a state forest and released. The hawk was able to fly away and land in a tree, according to an update on the police department’s Facebook page.

Watch the rescue in the video above.

