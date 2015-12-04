Toledo police get help identifying suspects on Facebook - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police get help identifying suspects on Facebook

By Danielle Dwyer, Reporter
Connect
Police say this man is wanted for menacing by stalking (Source: Toledo Police) Police say this man is wanted for menacing by stalking (Source: Toledo Police)
Police are looking for this man and woman, who they say stole from a store (Source: Toledo Police) Police are looking for this man and woman, who they say stole from a store (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department has been using Facebook to get the word out and crack down on crime, with help from the public.

On Friday, TPD posted a thank you on Facebook to those who helped them identify a suspect in a photo. That man was Jacob Cousino, who has warrants for forgery and receiving stolen property.

Now police are asking for help locating Cousino.

They’re also asking for help identifying another man who is wanted in a menacing by stalking case, as well as a man and woman who were caught on camera walking out of a retailer with armloads of clothes they didn't pay for.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these individuals should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly