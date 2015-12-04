Former Toledo Mayor Mike Bell to run for Lucas County Commissioner

Former Toledo Mayor Mike Bell isn't leaving local politics behind anytime soon, announcing his running for Lucas County Commissioner.

Bell has a long record of public service in the area. He was Toledo's fire chief, the state fire marshal, and served as Toledo's mayor from 2010 to 2014, when late Mayor D. Michael Collins was elected.

Now, after losing the most recent mayoral election to Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, Bell has decided to run for county commissioner.

"That was actually the original plan before I ran for mayor, was to actually run for commissioner, so I'm just following through with the original plan, and moving forward, attempting to still try and making a difference in this community," said Bell.

Bell says he will be running as a Republican.

"I believe that my conservative nature involving budgets is, I think, extremely important, but I'm sort of a moderate when it comes to the social-related issues, and being able to stand up for those issues too," said Bell.

He will be going up against Pete Gerken, who is running as a Democrat and has served as a Lucas County Commissioner for 10 years.

"I'm proud of my record as a commissioner," said Gerken. "I think we've had some good accomplishments. Obviously, paid off debt on Fifth Third Field early, built a new Huntington Center that sparked the development downtown. We've managed our finances through very hard times."

Gerken says he's excited about the campaign and the chance to share what the county has accomplished.

"I'm here to win my office back and to tell our story," said Gerken.

The deadline to file to run is Dec. 15.

