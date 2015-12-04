Northview teacher recognized for conservation work

Northview High School environmental teacher Michelle Bogue has been working to educate her students on the importance of water, soil and recycling for the past 18 years.

It's work that she's passionate about, and that passion has earned her the 2015 Conservation Educator of the Year award from the Lucas Soil and Water District.

"I want [students] to protect the environment and care about it,” Bogue said. “But they can't protect if they don't care, and they can't care if they don't know. So I try to help them know, so then they can care and then, ultimately, hopefully protect."

Since 2000, she's worked to get her students involved in TMACOG’s Student Watershed Watch program, soil studies and school-wide recycling initiatives.

Bogue teams up with local and state organizations like Ohio Energy to give her students a hands-on learning experience. It's this out-of-the-box teaching that made her stand out, earning her the conservation award.

"I think about the teachers who have received it before me and know when I look at them, the scope of everything they've done, it makes me feel really good to be in their company," Bogue said.

For Bogue’s students, it's not just about the work they do in the classroom. She encourages them to also get out and work within the community.

"I try to make sure that they realize it's not inside these walls with me, that what it's about is that they can start to make some of those connections in our larger community area," Bogue said.

"She provided an opportunity for me to really get my feet in, and I feel really involved in it and that I'm making a big difference," said Jessica Mermer, a junior at Northview who works closely with Bogue on the school's recycling program.

Other students also see the difference their work makes.

"It’s important because the environment is something that we will always have. It's not like technology where it will keep advancing. It's going to be here to stay, so we should take care of it," said Noah Noviski, a senior who works with Bogue on water treatments and studies.

And because of these hands-on opportunities, students like Mermer have even changed their career paths.

"I used to think I wanted to be more involved in wildlife, like park ranger and stuff like that, and now I'm thinking more about conservation," Mermer said.

Mermer says she feels fortunate to have the opportunity to see Bogue in action and work with her as one of her teacher's aides, and she’s glad to see her teacher recognized for her hard work.

"I feel very lucky to have an educator like that because I see the work she does, and she deserves to be recognized for that," Mermer said.

