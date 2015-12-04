Man charged with death of ex-girlfriend pleas not guilty

A man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend in Perkins Township has plead not guilty.

According to Sandusky Municipal Court, Brandon Twarek's attorney entered a not guilty plea Thursday.

Twarek is accused of killing 22-year-old Karen Holmes, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds last week.

Police say Twarek was taken to the hospital with cut wounds on his hands, which he told police he received in a previous altercation.

Twarek is now being held in Erie County Jail on a $1 million bond and will be back in court Friday, Dec. 11.

Perkins Township Police Chief Ken Klamar says they believe they have found the murder weapon, but until the coroner releases a cause of death, they cannot be sure.

An autopsy was preformed last Friday, but no results have been released.

