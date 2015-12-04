'Old Newsboys' has helped local charity for 37 years

It's pretty impressive when you can say you've held a successful charity event for 86 years.

The Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association held its annual newspaper sale, Friday. It's a charity drive with a worthy cause, helping local kids with the essentials.



Jim Sakel has been volunteering for 37 straight years and he hasn't even lived in Toledo for nearly 20 of them!



"I started doing it; it's a fabulous charity,” said Sakel. “Both my sister and my mother were teachers and I know that it's important to the kids and know how often they use it.”



Volunteers with the Old Newsboys have been toting around red buckets throughout the streets of Toledo, collecting donations in exchange for a newspaper since 1929, no matter the weather.



Sakel says he'll walk anywhere from 18 to 20 miles, but he says it's worth it. He and other volunteers typically collect more than $200,000 in one day.



"You can tell the economy by the charity people provide. If the economy is bad, you've got lots of change. The buckets are so heavy. As the economy has turned around, there's more dollar bills and $5's. It's been really nice," said Sakel.



Every penny goes to emergency assistance for Toledo school children.

"It's 100 percent charity,” said Sakel. “It helps kids that might need coats or shoes or boots, and there's so many people contributing to this to make every kid's school life a little bit better."



Jim and the Old Newsboys will be collecting money all day Friday—all over Toledo. So if you see that friendly face approach your vehicle, know your money is going to a worthy cause.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.