UTMC psychiatrist discusses reducing workplace violence

While officials are still working to determine motive in the shooting that left 14 dead in San Bernardino, CA Wednesday, some speculation indicates it may have been a case of workplace violence. One University of Toledo psychiatrist says it’s too early to know, but it’s worth examining.

The shooting took place at a work conference and holiday luncheon for county health department employees. Police say the gunman, Syed Rizwan Farook, who had worked for the county for five years, was at the event but left. He returned with his wife, Tashfeen Malik, and began shooting.

“The biggest trigger for violent acts is isolation, social isolation,” said Dr. Tanvir Singh, a psychiatrist at UTMC. “When people are left alone, people don’t have a way to advance their feelings. That’s when bad things happen.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workplace homicides are declining. There were 463 in 2012, and 403 last year, less than 10 percent of the nearly-4,700 fatal workplace injuries that year.

Dr. Singh recommends more interaction in the workplace to recognize potential problem employees.

“You have more social activities. This gives you a better chance to know these people,” he said. “Once you know these people, you have a better idea of what’s going on with them.”

Investigators say they are trying to determine if Wednesday’s attack was motivated by a workplace grudge, terrorism, or some combination of the two.

