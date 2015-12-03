Wood Co. woman charged in 2014 death of 9-month-old son

Elizabeth Johns of Tontogany, OH was arrested Thursday following a year-long investigation into the Aug. 3, 2014 death of her nine-month-old son Chrystian (CJ) Johns.

The 26-year-old was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of child endangering. She is being held without bond.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Johns abused CJ inside their Wall Street home on July 30, 2014. He was taken to the Wood County Hospital the next day, then transported to Mercy St. Vincent’s in Toledo, and eventually the University of Michigan Medical Center, where he later died.

An autopsy performed by the Washtenaw County Coroner’s Office determined CJ died of severe head trauma.

The sheriff's office says Johns does not have a criminal history of violence. Her boyfriend and his child were in the home at the time of the incident, but neither of them were injured, nor are they suspects in the case.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says others can learn from this tragedy.

"People need to learn when they are getting stressed, to walk away from the baby. It's not the baby's fault, there's nothing that a 9-month-old can do to cause discipline on. They're too young," said Wasylyshyn. "So you have to learn when to walk away from situations when you're going to lose control."

Johns is scheduled for arraignment on Monday.

