Holiday Tradition: "The Lights Before Christmas" at the Toledo Zoo

The holidays bring bright light displays both big and small throughout the area. But one of the best in the area, possibly the country, is the extravaganza at the Toledo Zoo.

"The Lights Before Christmas" is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Andi Norman, the director of marketing and public relations at the Toledo Zoo, spoke with Viviana Hurtado about the milestone and the competition to be named the country’s 'Best Zoo Lights' by USA Today.

"We are so excited to be celebrating 30 years of The Lights Before Christmas, and even more so that we're part of people's family traditions, not just for one generation now, but for several. People who came as kids bring their kids, and now their grand kids. So it really is neat to be apart of those cherished memories," said Norman.

She also points out that they started with 50,000 lights and now have over a million. But the lights aren't the only attract that bring many to the zoo.

"We like to keep the traditional things that people come to look for year after year, but we always like to change things up and keep it new and fresh. So, this year a few of the new features include Douglas, the talking and singing fir tree. He's located in our historic indoor theater in the museum of science. It's a great place for families to go in, kinda take a little break, warm up a little bit, and the kids get to sing along with this animated tree, who talks and sings with them," said Norman. "(The ice slide) is actually back by popular demand. It was new last year and people just loved it, and it's great to hear the kids just sliding down this ice slide in the historic amphitheater, and their screaming and laughing and having a good time, so that was fun to bring back for everyone."

Norman says planning for the lights is almost year-round and she credits the crew who puts it together for setting the Toledo Zoo apart from any other light show.

"They are very meticulous, very detailed, you know, when you come and see these trees wrapped, their wrapped very tightly, very succinctly, it's just stunning," said Norman.

She also says, with the new aquarium, they believe the zoo will see even more visitors this year. Plus, a special visit from Santa will includes a dive in the 90,000 gallon reef tank. Norman says visitors can come see Santa's dive at 3:15 and 4:15 everyday through Dec. 23. because then of course he gets very busy.

Last year, Norman says the community came together to help the Toledo Zoo win 'Best Zoo in the Country' in USA Today. This year, the zoo is competing in another USA Today competition - 'Best Zoo Lights.' And Norman says the zoo needs your help voting to give them the well deserved title.

Vote for the Toledo Zoo here.

For more information on The Lights Before Christmas, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.