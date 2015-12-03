School board votes down putting Rossford facilities plan on March ballot

A plan to update the Rossford Schools facilities has been put on hold.

In a 3-2 vote, the board of education voted down a new $77 million facilities plan. Four votes were needed for approval.

The plan includes a renovated building for grades 6-12 at the downtown campus, a new Pre K-5 building at the Glenwood location, and a renovation to the stadium.

After members learned of the cost, Board President Ken Sutter says an alternative way to help foot the bill was presented.

"One of the board members presented some possible options for some grant money that could be available for renovation of buildings that she would like to have looked into," said Sutter.

He says the move puts the project on hold and keeps the issue from appearing on the March ballot.

"I think we're a little disappointed. I think the momentum was there. I think the excitement was there, you know, the community wanted something moving forward," he said.

Now the board, which will have three new members in 2016, will be tasked with determining how the district will proceed.

"The discussion will still be had,” Sutter said. “I mean, we've been discussing facilities for eight years and had different options and will continue to have those discussions. And hopefully we can come up with a plan that we all, as a community, can wrap our arms around and really move this community forward."

At this point, Sutter says the goal is to get something on the November ballot.

