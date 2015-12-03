Teens with autism learn social skills through community classes

Thanks to partnerships in the community, Toledo-area teens with autism are building relationships and learning skills to help secure employment after high school.

It's all part of the “Social Living Club” through Bittersweet Farms.

Thursday night, the teens were whipping up tasty treats at Owens Community College. On the menu were smoothies, dipped bananas, and popcorn balls. The class was taught by teachers and students from Owens.

"Our goal and our outcome is to give teens with autism more exposure to the community, more opportunities to participate in the community,” said Kelly Elton from Bittersweet Farms. “This is a wonderful opportunity for them to not only be exposed to the community, but to be exposed to college campus, which is crucial for them to identify what they're going to do while they're in their transition stage, which is typically 14-18 years old."

Elton says classes like this teach what they call “hidden curriculum,” which can help autistic teens take classes on their own.

Duncan Farschman, a participant in the Social Living Club, says the classes are fun and they're helping him with his dream of opening a pizza shop.

"For those who have dreams of being a chef or cook, I would guarantee that you would learn a lot by coming to this class," he said.

Other teens volunteer to help in the class. Elton says volunteers must be 13-18 years old.

"I volunteer just because I want to help people in my community," said Cecelia Hughes.

ProMedica recently gave Bittersweet Farms a grant that will award teens with autism scholarships to continue taking classes through the Social Living Club.

Next up for the program is theater. Elton says they'll be partnering with Cutting Edge Theatre Company to perform a cabaret.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.