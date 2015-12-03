Manor House opens for holiday tours Saturday

Holidays in the Manor House is a Toledo tradition spanning forty years at the Wildwood Metropark Preserve.

The house features 30 decorated rooms, each with a different theme, sparkling with the Christmas spirit.

"Each year we just try and really do something special and fun for everybody to enjoy and make this a holiday tradition," said Shannon DeYoung of the Manor House.

The Manor House was previously owned by the Stranahan family, founders of Champion Spark Plug. It, along with surrounding property, was purchased by Toledo Metroparks in the mid-seventies. The house has been decorated ever since.

Every area is done by a volunteer group or individual. Among the standouts this year there is a Dr. Seuss room, a bathroom featuring the characters from 'Frozen' and for tractor fans, a John Deere theme. DeYoung says it's a competitive process to be chosen as a room decorator.

"The volunteers actually go through the interview process. So if you're interested in being a volunteer in future years, then we go ahead and hold interviews very early in the season for that," said DeYoung.

The Manor House opens for nine days beginning Saturday. Admission is free.

