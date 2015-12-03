Central Catholic gets set for Thursday's state title game in Columbus

The Central Catholic Fighting Irish football team is just a few hours from tonight's D-3 state championship game in Columbus.

Central Catholic students, faculty and parents all packed the gym for a pep rally Thursday before the football team took off for Columbus.

There were performances by the band, the cheerleaders, the dance team, and even the football players. The defending state champs

did their own version of the "Super Bowl Shuffle," the "State-to-State Shuffle.”

Head Coach Greg Dempsey said even though they've been to the big game before, the excitement is just as high as ever.

“This is exciting, this is what you work for," he said. "It's a lot of hard work, a lot of determination and a little bit of luck, and you can't take it for gr anted. Every time you go it’s like the first time, that same excitement level."

Tonight's game against a tough Archbishop Hoban team kicks off at 7:30 p.m. inside the “The Shoe” at Ohio State University.

WTOL 11’s Dane Sanzenbacher won a state championship on Dec. 3 10 years ago with Central Catholic, a game played in Massillon. Sanzenbacher said of tonight’s game,

“I can imagine what they are feeling, but it was a little bit of a different environment that I played in. We were in a much smaller (stadium)," Sanzenbacher said of tonight's game. "This has been great to watch the kids come out and stroll the field, get a feel for the environment before it gets real serious.”

Central Catholic will be playing for its third state title in the last four years.

