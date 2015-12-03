Sen. Sherrod Brown criticizes GOP for praying after CA shooting instead of taking action

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) called the shooting massacre in San Bernardino, CA “tragic.” He also has tough words for his Republican colleagues over how they reacted to the shooting.

From the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Brown told WTOL he is unhappy that many Republicans offered prayers in the wake of the tragedy. He said he wasn’t criticizing them for praying for the victims and their families, but he thinks they were hiding behind "prayerful thoughts" instead of taking action to stop mass shootings.

Brown said a number of Republicans have offered their prayers and thoughts, many on social media sites, but he believes they are being flippant with their thoughts instead of being serious. He said they should instead take action and pass background check requirements for anyone who wants to buy assault weapons.

Brown also urged Senate Republican leaders to join Democrats and pass legislation immediately to close a loophole that allows people on the terror watch list to buy deadly assault weapons.

“The law should say if you are on the terror watch list, if the government suspects you might be a terrorist, you cannot buy an assault weapon anywhere in this country, period. And members of Congress should be ashamed of themselves that they have continued to fight for the gun manufacturers who have given them millions of dollars in their campaigns,” Brown said.

Sen. Brown is also supporting a plan to tighten loopholes in the visa waiver program that he says could allow supporters of ISIS terrorists to get around screenings and “in-person” interviews before leaving for the U.S.

Of the massacre itself, Brown said, “It is one tragedy after another, one mass shooting after another. Schools, people having office parties, people in movie theaters, people at Planned Parenthood health clinics. It's tragic.”

