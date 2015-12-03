Two new construction projects on I-475 and US 23 in Sylvania could impact flow of traffic

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Transportation released new details on two new construction projects they say will impact more drivers than any other current interstate project.

It's happening at the Central Avenue and I-475 interchange, as well as the I-475 and US 23 interchange in Sylvania.

First, next week, ODOT crews will begin the four day process of shutting down the current on/off ramps at Central Avenue and 475, as construction on the new overpass bridge for Central Avenue moves forward. It's something ODOT Public Information Officer Theresa Pollick says is necessary.

She says the retaining walls for the new overpass need to be built where the current on/off ramps sit. So, beginning Sunday night, ODOT will be redirecting traffic from the current ramps to new temporary ramps.

Pollick says the wall construction can occur during winter weather and they're hoping come Spring, bridge construction can begin.

"So even though we will see a significant change while we're in the construction phase, it's going to pay off once this project is complete." said Pollick.

But there was only so much room for the temporary ramps, causing them to be an acute angle that Pollick says traffic will need to move very slow and cautiously through.

"Bottom line; you have to slow down. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 miles per hour." said Pollick, "You have to pay attention to the roadway if you're going to be exiting or entering the interstate."

She says additional law enforcement will be present to enforce the slower speed limit on the ramps. She says the temporary ramps will be used until the new ramps can be opened.

And another major project just north of Central Avenue at the I-475/US 23 split will be taking place at the same time next week, meaning the troublesome interchange will soon have some much needed relief.

Pollick says due to the congestion caused by traffic coming from southbound US 23 and the fact that westbound I-475 traffic must cut across three lanes to exit at Central Avenue that area has been on ODOT's radar for years.

Now, starting next week, a new traffic pattern should alleviate the problems for anyone attempting to get to Central Avenue from westbound I-475.

Along with the new construction at the Central Avenue exit, ODOT will be building a third overpass and a new collector road with a traffic barrier for the exit ramps. This way, southbound US 23 traffic can continue south, while those exiting at Central Avenue merge from I-475 merge with traffic.

It's a solution ODOT has been looking for and will be fully implemented next week.

"This is a big step for Northwest Ohio. This is our first major project on the interstates that is going to be opening and we're excited about it." said Pollick, "And we're hoping drivers are excited about it and we can't wait to get this safety improvement opened up."

Lane shift work will be done overnight starting Sunday night, and should be finished by late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

