Customers shop annual Calphalon sale at The Andersons

Hundreds of people turned out to The Andersons stores in Toledo Thursday for discounted kitchen products at the Calphalon sale, an event that many cookware shoppers in the area have been looking forward to all year. Some customers commented that this time, however, the selection seemed smaller and the prices a bit higher.

When asked about the shoppers' concerns, management said the sale's content was divided between four stores this year, and the quantity may have looked different, but was the same.

Still, customers who love to shop the discounted cookware, either for holiday gifts or for their own homes, were hoping for a little more.

"It's about 10 percent (this year); that would be my guess," said Lisa Howard, a customer who has been to several Calphalon sales in the past. "I think the quantity and items available last year, there were more things available and larger quantities."

Another loyal shopper, Dian Segu, echoed that sentiment.

"I would have to say I was a little disappointed at the size of it and what was available," said Segu. "But you can always hope for better next time!"

First-time customer Jordan Roy said that the sale was just what he was expecting.

"It's the first time The Andersons is holding the event and it's great to support local businesses," he said. "So it's cool to be able to support local business and save money. That's a good deal with me."

Management for The Andersons says that Calphalon will no longer hold an annual sale by itself. In fact, this year, The Andersons bought the merchandise from Calphalon in order to hold the warehouse sale at its locations.

In addition to the Calphalon sales at the two Toledo-area stores, it was also held at two locations in Columbus.

