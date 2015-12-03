Business owners frustrated after Adams St. mural vandalized

Murals have been popping up all over Uptown Toledo, with local artists using their talents to spruce up the area. But many are frustrated, after finding one of the more recent, unfinished murals vandalized.

Business owners on Adams Street also say seeing the murals defaced in extremely frustrating, because it is the type of behavior they are trying to deter.

The mural defaced was supposed to be a picture of Kathy Steingraber, whose husband owns a building on Adams with two other partners.

“All I had to do here was contribute a head shot of an old, old photo and the artist was doing a great job, it's not even complete,” said Steingraber.

But she's looking at it with a positive attitude, and says she's confident they'll fix it up.

“I'm just looking forward to the time when this kind of behavior is no longer tolerated, and that people decide that they love their neighborhood a little bit more and don't want to do this in their own neighborhood,” said Steingraber.

She says she's leaving it up to the artist to decide if the current mural is fixable or if they'll have to start over. Either way, she says they'll do something.

