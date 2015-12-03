ProMedica utilizes insulin inhaler for some diabetic patients

Many diabetics receive insulin through an injection, but there may be another option available. Some medical experts are recommending inhaling insulin for diabetic candidates who qualify.

Currently, there's only one insulin inhaler on the market, and it's called Afrezza.

"It is new; it was released over a year ago, and it is a small inhaler. It is a rapid-acting insulin," said Rachel Rocha, pharmacist for ProMedica. "It is to be taken before every meal, and if you're a Type 1 diabetic, you still need to be getting a long-acting insulin, which would have to come still from an injection."

Rocha says both types of diabetic patients may be able to benefit from the inhaler, with some restrictions.

The compact device contains inserted, pre-measured, rapid-acting insulin that is used before meals. An insulin powder is breathed into the lungs and enters the bloodstream through the vessels.

Many diabetic patients can utilize it, including those who may be more comfortable with an inhaler rather than an injection.

"If someone is needle-phobic, I think this is a good option, if we could just get their dose to be appropriate to fit this model," said Rocha.

Afrezza comes in different strengths and dosages, but it’s not approved for children.

"Some common side effects of Afrezza are low blood sugar, which is across the board with all insulin, and then also a dry cough or a productive cough, also some throat pain, or headache," said Rocha.

Smokers or those with lung disease, such as asthma or COPD should not use inhaled insulin. In fact, in order to begin utilizing it, patients first need to complete a lung function test. If the results are poor, they are not considered a candidate for Afrezza.

But Rocha says so far, so good for the ProMedica diabetic patients that she's worked with.

"I don't think I've heard any negative feedback from patients that have started it and that were able to successfully go on it with their insurance company approving it," she said.

