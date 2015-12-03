Ohio military base security breach prompts calls for change

A recent security breach at Ohio's largest military base has prompted renewed calls for security improvements.

The Dayton Daily News reports U.S. Rep. Mike Turner says he wants more guards at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base gates. Turner said Wednesday he asked the Air Force to improve security even before a man drove past a guard Nov. 24. Base officials say the man entered a building but employees stopped him because he lacked a security badge.

There were some evacuations at the Dayton-area base, but employees returned that day. Base spokesman Daryl Mayer says the man showed no "ill intent" and was released.

An official with a union representing thousands of Wright-Patterson employees says security should also be improved at base buildings.

Base officials wouldn't comment on security details.

