Toledo organization, police preparing for '12 Kids of Christmas' event

Seven years ago, a Toledo non-profit organization provided a Christmas for 12 kids.

They called it “12 Kids of Christmas.” Since then, the event has grown and Feet on the Street now helps many more children, but they haven’t changed the name.

This Dec. 21, 125 Toledo-area kids will have their Christmas at the Huntington Center. They’ll be served breakfast and lunch, then get a limo ride to Meijer to go Christmas shopping. Kids will be paired up with police officers and each given $125 to spend.

The day will also include entertainment in the form of music, mascots, and animals from the Toledo Zoo.

“It’s such a heartwarming feeling to see those kids smile and have fun, and play with their toys and get a chance to be a kid,” said Zach Steward, founder of Feet on the Street.

Feet on the Street and Toledo police are still collecting donations to make the event possible. To donate, click here.

