Man in hospital after being stabbed in Home Depot parking lot

Toledo police say a man was stabbed in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Alexis Road Thursday afternoon.

Police say there was an argument between two men who knew each other outside of the store. One man stabbed the other and took off in a truck.

The victim was then transported to Mercy St. Anne's with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, there is no word yet on whether of not police caught up to the suspect.

