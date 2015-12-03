Gas fire breaks out at north Toledo business, employees escape injuries

Employees at an automotive storage business in north Toledo escaped injuries after a fire broke out in the shop Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to Bush Street, near Champlain around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say employees were taking the gas tank off of a car and dropped it.

A person nearby was using a blow torch, which caused the gas to ignite.

The fire was put out by firefighters, but the damage is unknown at this time.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

