People, organizations in northwest Ohio work to help victims of sex trafficking

Police officers: Sworn to protect others while putting their safety on the line. But is the job getting more dangerous? Are more officers being shot at?

As boss of northwest Ohio's second largest school district, the new Sylvania Superintendent decided the best way to learn the job is to become the student himself.

While many are ashamed to talk about having HPV, WTOL 11's special investigation found an Ottawa Hills man who didn't shy away, because he wants to save lives

His Fight Against HPV: Virus silently causes neck cancer in Ottawa Hills man several years after he was infected

Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVain

Mother mourns the loss of daughter to heroin, fears for second daughter's life

Isabell Hutchins defines courage and strength. She is dignified, despite the fear and pain that caused her great suffering. But most importantly, Isabell Hutchins is a survivor.

Survivor: Rossford gymnast shares story of abuse at the hands of a monster

The healing process for rescued sex trafficking victims is lengthy and complex, but there are several agencies in northwest Ohio working to help.

Many victims of sex trafficking are runaways with no place to go once they’re rescued. Many are young, scared, their trust broken and bodies abused.

“These are babies. This isn’t a grown woman that made a choice,” said victim EleSondra DeRomano.

Some victims, like DeRomano, may even end up back in prostitution as adults.

“Sometimes these girls feel like they don’t have any hope,” she said.

Celia Williamson, a professor at the University of Toledo, is working to restore that hope.

“Restoration means restoring that person to the person they would have been if this (sex trafficking) didn’t happen,” Williamson said.

She has partnered with the state to fund programs that help get these girls the proper counseling and support they need.

How to spot sex-trafficked girls in plain sight

The trauma that victims of sex trafficking have endured is often described as similar to that of a prisoner of war.

“We’ve been able to identify victims and are working now to create survivors, and not only survivors, we’re working now to create thrivers,” Williamson said.

She helps coordinate specialized programs tailored to the unique needs of these victims, giving them a chance to become functioning adults.

“That means an empowered, tax-paying person with a family, a home,” she said.

Williamson isn’t alone, though. The Daughter Project in Wood County is the only licensed recovery home in the state for sex trafficking victims.

“We’ve been helping girls for about three years,” said founder Jeff Wilbarger. “We do everything we can to help the girls turn their lives around entirely, with the end goal being to bring them back to their families and go on from there.”

The home is a safe place for victims to stay for up to a year, with specialists on staff to help them process their trauma and learn coping skills to move on with their lives.

“It’s just nice to know that I’m part of the solution for this,” Wilbarger said. “Men are the majority of the problem, and I want to be a man that’s part of the solution.”

He says he hopes The Daughter Project will inspire others to get involved to help restore the estimated 10,000 rescued girls nationwide.

“If you call it ‘child rape for profit,’ which is what it is, I think more people would be inspired to want to help,” he said.

DeRomano says while it’s noble for non-profits and advocacy groups to want to help victims, they also need to be cautious.

“Anybody needs to make 150 percent sure that their staff are trained and know what they’re doing when it comes to these victims,” she said.

While it was a long road for her, DeRomano says becoming more than just a survivor has been the best form of revenge against her captors.

“I wasn’t gonna let them break me,” she said. “And I know that’s what they wanted to do. They wanted to break me.”

For more information on sex trafficking, check out the Trafficking Resource Center or S.T.A.R.S. Toledo.

