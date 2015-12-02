TPS leaders still searching for answers in teacher paycheck fiasco

Legal action is being threatened by the Toledo teachers' union as Toledo Public Schools is still having issues getting hundreds of teachers correct paychecks.

The paycheck problem started this summer when the district switched to a new payroll software program. Some teachers are not getting paid what they’re owed while others are getting paid far too much.

Union officials say the widespread issues are impacting families’ budgets and plans.

"It's unacceptable at this point in the year, approaching the holiday season,” said Kevin Dalton, president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers. “We have members that are looking to retire but cannot process their proper paperwork without their calculated earnings from this year, which they cannot do at this point.”

District leaders originally blamed the new software program, run by a company called SunGard, for the problems. Now they say they’re working to get to the bottom of the problem.

“We are working with SunGard personnel to determine if the errors are in the SunGard system of if they are data entry errors that are occurring from TPS staff,” said Ryan Stechschulte, district treasurer.

SunGard has released the following statement:

“SunGard has been working closely with Toledo Public Schools and, after review, has concluded that the software system is not the cause of the payroll issues. SunGard and Toledo Public Schools are committed to working together to uncover the cause or causes, outside of the software, that are creating the payroll errors.”

School Board President Bob Vasquez has asked the district be in constant communication with the teachers union on how they are fixing the problem, but above all else, he's demanding TPS to get the issue worked out by this week's payday.

"Pay our employees, make sure, whatever it takes, make sure they get their checks,” he said. “I authorized, as board president, to do whatever it takes to make sure, even if there is a mistake, to make sure we cut checks for our employees."

At a meeting Wednesday morning, the district promised that SunGard representatives will physically visit TPS to help correct the problems, but that comes at an extra expense for the district.

