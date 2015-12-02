Washington Local school board continues investigation into Supt. Hickey

On Wednesday, Washington Local Schools board members met behind closed doors to talk further about allegations involving Superintendent Patrick Hickey.

The meeting lasted just 17 minutes, in stark contrast to a meeting on Nov. 18, when board members spent more than two and a half hours in executive session.

No action was taken at Wednesday's meeting. Board President Tom Ilstrup says the meeting was just to get all members up to speed on the investigation.

Ilstrup says the allegations and conversations have moved past board member Patricia Carmean, who recently said Hickey was harassing her. He says Carmean was not discussed Wednesday.

Details about the allegations discussed were not revealed.

"I'm hoping to have another meeting next week, at some point in time, and I'm hoping this will be wrapped up in very short order," said Ilstrup.

An investigator with Glass City Investigations says their findings were given to the board members, but Ilstrup says no documents were looked at during Wednesday's meeting. He says they plan on looking at the findings at next week's meeting.

Hickey is on paid administrative leave until the investigation concludes.

