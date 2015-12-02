Call 11 For Action: Debris cleared from vacant east Toledo home

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Back in September, a vacant east Toledo house caught on fire. City of Toledo crews said it wasn't safe to leave the building standing so they knocked it down. But the debris was never cleared, leaving neighbors on Euclid Ave not too happy.



“It'd be nice to, you know, live somewhere where we can take pride. When we look out our window you don't see trash,” said Chanda Hamilton, Euclid resident.

For more than two months all Hamilton has seen when looking out her window is trash.

“People have been dumping a lot of stuff, shifting through the materials finding things that are useful to them,” she said.

But neighbors can't seem to find anything useful about the dump.



“Haul this stuff away first, get rid of the rats, mice and the dumping ground for lowlifes that throw their garbage out here too,” said George, another Euclid resident.

Hamilton wants to know why city crews never came back to clean up the mess they made when they demolished the home after it caught on fire September 1.



“Everyone should get the same opportunity to live in a clean environment,” she said. “I say finish what you start. If you're going to knock it down, clean it up.”



After hearing everyone's complains WTOL 11’s Call 11 For Action team picked up the phone and called the City of Toledo. Just a few days later, crews came out and cleaned up the big mess.

Hamilton is now enjoying her new view, but has one suggestion.

“If they could just smooth it out now, maybe we could put a garden out there or something that would be great,” she said.

A city spokesperson from the mayor's office says clean up from fires like this one can take months, being that a 16 step process has to play out.

Hamilton says the new view has given her a new outlook.

“It restores a little bit of my faith,” said she said. “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you for taking care of this. It's very appreciated.”

