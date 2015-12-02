Nearly 5K AEP customers without power in Hancock Co. after equipment failure

AEP says nearly 5,000 customers in Hancock County are without power Wednesday night.

The energy company reported that 4,850 customers were affected by an equipment failure at its south Findlay substation.

Crews are on the scene working to fix the problem. AEP officials say they expect to have all power restored by 11 p.m.

