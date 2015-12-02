What it takes to be an 'original Michigan super fan'

Jeff Holzhausen is a 43-year-old father of two, who lives in Chelsea, Michigan and has a very impressive Michigan Man Cave.

"They all have a spot in my heart, and they'll all have a spot in my basement," Holzhausen said.

It's a love that stemmed from his family and has left him with fond memories of his childhood.

"Some of my first memories were going to Michigan football games and waking up to Bob Ufer and the sounds of Bob Ufer echoing through my house on Saturday mornings. And, you know, for my dad, I remember my dad pointing to the east, pointing to Ann Arbor and sayin', 'Son one of the greatest universities in the world is right down the street. It's in your own back yard, why would you want to go anywhere else?'" Holzhausen said.

He even has vivid memories of his first game experience.

“The first game I really remember was the 1979 game against, the homecoming game against Indiana. We were tied with Lee Corso in Indiana, and I remember Anthony Carter catching the ball, and everybody stood up. I was just a little kid so I couldn’t see anything. All of a sudden this drunk guy grabbed me by the shoulders and picked me up and put me on his shoulders so I could see all the team and the coaches coming down and surrounding Anthony Carter and I mean that stuck with me and that’s part of the love I have for Michigan," Holzhausen said.

His love is so strong he hasn't missed a home game since the early '80s.

"Football's a religion, Saturday's the holy day of obligation. If that game's in Ann Arbor you know my rear end's gonna be in Michigan's stadium. They will pry my season tickets from my cold dead fingers. I will never. I will never give up my season tickets," he said.

And his Michigan man cave is something Wolverine fans would envy.

“A lot of great memories and a labor of love. One section of it’s really just dedicated to Bo, who is my football godfather, and just certainly one of the greatest names in football history," he said.

And his collections span to other Michigan teams like basketball and hockey, championship teams and standout athletes, something that stems from his heart. And it’s these keepsakes and a love that he’s already teaching his two sons Logan and Wyatt about.

“I will not force them to be the superfan, but that love that I have for Michigan that my father showed me, I think they’re getting it. They know the enemy. They know Ohio State’s the enemy already. They know Michigan State is the enemy, so yeah, to take my oldest son to his first game this year was truly a dream come true for me, probably a 30-year-old dream and there was nothing like it, and it feels super lucky to have been able to do it," he said.

And it’s a love that even helped him meet the love of his life. He met his wife Kelly at a tailgate and says it was only fitting to propose to her at one too.

“That’s how I knew I was going to marry her ‘cause she’s the first girlfriend that survived the football season. That’s how I knew we were meant to be together. And, you know, Michigan football is so engrained in who I am and what I do, she’s got to love it or she wouldn’t love me," Holzhausen said.

But what really sets this Wolverine fan a part from the nearly 110,000 fans that fill the Big House on game day?

Holzhausen was dubbed the original Michigan super fan – or 'super fan one' as they call him.

It all started in 1992 during his freshman year at Michigan. He says he went to the game wearing a flag like a cape around his neck and a bandana around his head – the cheerleaders called him super fan and it stuck.

And it's something he didn't see growing the way it did.

"To me, I believe in the stands you can have a bigger impact than even the cheerleaders can on the field. I believe people will cheer along with you. It grew in a way that I never thought super fan would catch on the way it did, if I knew that I would've come up with a more creative name," he said.

As his recognition with the Maize and Blue grew, so did the super fan persona. Now he has a group of 15 super fans, a website and a blog.

"The blog just came about really just from everybody after the games wanting to know my take. So it started off really as group email that grew to blog so now we're on super fan 15," he said.

Holzhausen says students have to audition for three years in front of the Maize rage student spirit section. They have to lead the cheers correctly and then give a speech saying why they deserve to be a super fan. And then the student section votes on a winner – something that is serious business.

"What sticks out to me the most is how seriously they take it," he said.

And it's a bond between fans that has turned into so much more.

"You know we're really lucky. It's almost like we've established a little fraternity onto ourselves. There's been guys that, you know, we're all at each other's weddings, we're all together, and now it's also a link between the future and the past. It's getting to the point I'm almost 20 years outside of my degree, getting my degree, and it's also my way of touching back to campus now," Holzhausen said.

And the sense of family spans beyond the super fan group.

"I hope whether it's somebody who plays football, whether it's a student walking down the street, whether it's another kid from Chelsea, whether it's a kid maybe I'm mentoring out in California, I hope they understand Michigan's a special place, and the spirit of Michigan is going to bind us forever, and you're going to be a part of the Wolverine family, and we're always happy to give back to the family," he said.

