UT to hold symposium on world terrorism Thursday

Professors at the University of Toledo are holding a symposium Thursday to discuss the terrorism, Islamic State. Syrian refugees, and the attacks that have happened since the ones in Paris.

Political professor Joel Voss says the symposium held last month, just after the attacks in Paris, drew such a large crowd that they decided to hold one again.

"As you see and as you read, there are a divergence of opinions on all of these topics, and I think the best approach that we can have is to have open discussions about the world, and so we want to provide that," Voss said.

He says the symposium is not just open to students, but community members as well, with the goal of creating an open and multi-viewpoint discussion.

"The first goal is to have an academic overview of the issues that are ongoing. The second goal is to give the community, both the University of Toledo community and the wider community, a chance to ask questions and then to react," Voss said.

He says the open forum allows all different viewpoints to be brought to the table in a non-judgmental and educational way. He says he wants people to hear opinions from conservatives, liberals, people from different religions, gender studies people and others, because having that variety will open up the discussion and mind to other views.

"I would like everyone in the university community and the larger Toledo and Southeast Michigan community to come out and just be ready for a nice intellectual conversation. Leave your biases at home and try to have a conversation across disciplines and across political opinions. That's the first thing I want, it's a chance to have a frank discussion about really the world today," Voss said.

The symposium will take place Thursday, December 3, at UT's Memorial Field House Auditorium in Room 2100 at 4:30 p.m.

