Local teacher chosen to participate in new Discovery Channel program

A teacher at Monroe Road Elementary School is a part of a new program that allows her students to virtually travel the globe without ever leaving the comfort of their classroom.

Second grade teacher Cheryl Lykowski is honored to be included as one of 14 teachers nationwide taking part in the Discovery Channel Education Network's first-ever science program.

The program has educators from the U.S., Canada and the UK, with one goal in mind - getting science into the hands of the students.

Lykowski traveled to Maryland last month to participate in a three day seminar with the Discovery Channel to prep her for the upcoming lessons. She says they all explained their difference scientific passions and goals, and then brainstormed ideas of how to structure the courses to reach success.

Each teacher in the program has a different focus. Lykowski's is the science of soil. During the program, which will start next week and go through the end of the school year, Lykowski will teach students about where food comes from, and how to plant seeds and grow crops in an environmentally-friendly way.

"Even if they're in second grade, or whether they're in middle school or high school, they can make a difference, even if it's a small difference in not just their future for themselves, but also for their community," she said.

She adds that she wants the local community to get involved because one of her bigger goals is to create a garden and use that as a learning tool.

"I'm going to try to expand to as many grades, and get as many kids' hands dirty as we can," Lykowski said.

In addition to the hands-on approach, Lykowski says one of the best parts of being involved with the Discovery Channel is the virtual field trips.

She says her students Skype with scientists from around the world. They've gone on a two-week long polar bear hike, done dinosaur digs with paleontologists, gotten a tour of the Holocaust museum and talked with Jane Goodall, all through Skype, and all in real time.

"It's really neat to open up experiences like that, so that kids have an idea that they can be whatever they want to be when they grow up," she said.

She adds that some students have come up to her after the virtual field trips expressing a strong interest in becoming a paleontologist. She says it's also beneficial that students can see both men and women working in various science fields because it really opens up their minds to an array of possibilities.

"We've had some great opportunities that wouldn't have been possible without Discovery Education," Lykowski said.

If you're interested in more information or participating in the program, you can contact Lykowski at 734-850-6800 or by email.

