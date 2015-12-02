Ohio Homeland Security continually monitors state terror threats

As United States troops battle ISIS in the Middle East, Homeland Security in Ohio works diligently, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year in order to keep terror threats to the state at bay.

Ohio Homeland Security (OHS) Fusion Centers are responsible for security information shared across the local, state and federal level. They ensure that information is disseminated in a timely fashion across different agencies. There are 78 fusion centers in the U.S., three of them in Ohio.

“The Fusion Center network is working tirelessly to ensure that the citizens of Ohio are as safe as possible,” said Ohio Homeland Security Executive Director Richard Zwayer. “We’re working with other partners to make sure that that network of information sharing is vibrant and strong in the state of Ohio, that we’re making those connections.”

Zwayer says staff at his center in Columbus is continually monitoring terroristic-type threats, especially in the years after 9/11.

"There are many things that have occurred since then that have catapulted the information sharing, the importance of information sharing component to the forefront," he said. "Before these incidents occurred, the sharing between the federal and state agencies wasn't what it is today. It is much better now than it was 15 years ago."

For instance, should a terror threat be made to the state of Ohio, Homeland Security will immediately be made aware.

"When that information comes into the Fusion Center, what we do with that information is we try to see if there's anything that can be gleaned from that threat that we can add value to," said Zwayer. "In other words, we start to look at any previous reports, anything that might be tied to that particular case, then we make sure that the proper agencies that need to collaborate on that information are informed about it."

And there are certain types of threats that OHS pays extra close attention too—anything where there is a large number of people fathering in public.

“It’s always of a top concern to ours, to ensure that we’re trying to gather as much security-related information that can help local law enforcement keep those venues secure,” said Zwayer.

Besides local law enforcement, the agency also works with entities like universities to communicate in real-time during big athletic games or other events.

"We help out on an operational level for other large scale events that might be coming into the state, whether it be the Republican National Convention, Major League Baseball games that might draw further attention, or big events that are going to bring in large number of people, like a festival or the Ohio State Fair, those types of things," said Zwayer.



That also includes Ohio transportation hubs, such as airports.



"The security of our transportation systems, including airports, are always a high level of security interest for us. Because that's how criminals and terrorists get to where they're going,” said Zwayer.

Because OHS deals with extremely secure information, Zwayer was not able to comment specifically on the kinds of threats that Ohio Homeland Security is most concerned with. He did note that the agency is on high alert to many different types of terror threats, whether it be a cyber threat, an attack in a public place, or another type.

"All those things are things that we pay very close attention to, whether it be a homegrown terrorist or international terrorism, or local crimes that may lead or have a nexus to terrorism such as money laundering and things of that nature," said Zwayer.



Zwayer also notes that OHS relies on the public's assistance to report suspected terroristic or dangerous activity that could harm other Ohio citizens. OHS will then pass along that pertinent information to the appropriate agency.

"They can remain anonymous if they so choose. But it's important that they provide enough detail as to what the activity is, and where it might be, so that we can get the proper authorities involved in trying to investigate it," he said.

Recent ISIS and other terror threats and attacks are something that OHS does not take lightly.

"We can't avoid the fact that we know radical Islam is carrying out terrorism throughout different parts of the world, and that they threaten to carry that terrorism out in the U.S. at some point," said Zwayer. "So we are not avoiding that notion that they intend to do that."

For more information on how to report suspicious activity head to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website.

