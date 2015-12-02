TMA's sneaker exhibit showcases historical 'kicks'

If you're a true sneaker fan, you'll want to make your way over to the Toledo Museum of Art, where 160 shoes are on display.

The exhibit is called "The Rise of Sneaker Culture" and features footwear dating from Spiked running shoes in the 1860s all the way to contemporary sneakers designed by Kanye West.

Museum leaders say the traveling exhibition shows how sneakers have evolved in sports and fashion along with their cultural impact.

"Sneaker culture is a whole experience around music, around sports and around fashion, around an identity that occurs in shoes and I think it's gone across the whole world," said Brian Kennedy, President and CEO of TMA.

Some of the shoes on display come from private collections and from the archives of Adidas, Converse and Nike. Among those, will be an original 1917 Converse shoe and a pair of 1936 track shoes like the ones Jesse Owens wore at the 1936 Olympics.

The exhibit runs through the end of February, 2016.

For more on the exhibit, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.