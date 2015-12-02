Police estimate at least 14 dead, suspect search continues

The latest on a shooting at a social services facility in San Bernardino, California (all times local):



2:10 p.m.



Police say that the suspects in the deadly shooting at a social services facility in Southern California may have fled in a dark-colored SUV.



San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said at a news conference Wednesday that he estimates at least 14 people have been killed and about 14 wounded. He says the wounded have significant injuries that may be related to gunshots.



Burguan says they are looking for up to three shooters.



Authorities have locked down courts and increased police presence at other public facilities but didn't know the motive of the attack.

2 p.m.



Police estimate that at least 14 people have been killed and more than a dozen wounded in the shooting at a social services facility in Southern California.



Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said at a news conference Wednesday that the number of fatalities was a preliminary number and could change.



He says up to three shooters entered the building and opened fire at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.

1:55 p.m.



Police say no one is in custody after a shooting at a social services facility in Southern California and they are searching for suspects.



San Bernardino police Sgt. Vicki Cervantes confirmed to The Associated Press that multiple people were shot and some were killed Wednesday. She says there are reports from witnesses of between one and three shooters.



She says it is still an active situation and authorities have not located any suspects.



As far as she knows, police are still trying to clear the complex. All the roads surrounding the shooting scene are closed off, and police are warning people about the shooting.

1:50 p.m.



At least 10 people have been taken to hospitals for treatment after the shooting at a social services facility in Southern California.



San Bernardino County announced on its Twitter account that six people were being treated at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, which is run by the county.



A spokeswoman for Loma Linda University Medical Center says four patients were taken to its trauma center.



Spokeswoman Briana Pastorino says she didn't know their conditions. She says the hospital expects to get three more patients.



Authorities say multiple people were shot and some were killed Wednesday at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.

1:30 p.m.



Marcos Aguilera says his wife was inside a social services facility in Southern California when gunfire erupted but she got out of the building unharmed.



He told KABC-TV that a shooter entered the building next to his wife's office and opened fire.



Aguilera says they locked themselves in her office and saw bodies on the floor. He says his wife saw ambulances taking people out of the building on stretchers.



Authorities say multiple people were shot and some were killed Wednesday at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.



Police Sgt. Vicki Cervantes told KCBS-TV that police were searching for more than one gunman. She didn't have specific numbers on the number of dead and injured.

1:20 p.m.



A hospital says it's received four patients in its trauma center after a shooting at a social services facility in Southern California.



Briana Pastorino, spokeswoman for Loma Linda University Medical Center, says she didn't know their conditions. She says the hospital expects to get three more patients.



Authorities say multiple people were shot and some were killed Wednesday at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.



Police Sgt. Vicki Cervantes told KCBS-TV that police were searching for more than one gunman. She didn't have specific numbers on the number of dead and injured.



Gov. Jerry Brown's press office said on Twitter that the governor has been briefed and "is closely monitoring this disturbing and ongoing situation unfolding in San Bernardino."

1:05 p.m.



Police confirm that people have died in the shooting at a Southern California social services center.



San Bernardino police Sgt. Vicki Cervantes told KCBS-TV on Wednesday that "there are multiple casualties and there are some confirmed fatalities." She says she doesn't have specific numbers.



She told the television station that it appears there was more than one shooter. She believes they were wearing "military-style" attire.

12:55 p.m.



Paul Lacroix said his son was able to escape after gunfire erupted at a Southern California social services center.



Lacroix told reporters Wednesday that his son texted him and told him alarms started going off and they got word there was shooting. He said his son was sheltered with a group of people before they managed to get out.



Authorities say multiple people were shot at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. Police were searching for one or more gunmen.



Lacroix said his son and colleagues were ordered to exit with their arms up and nothing in their hands.

12:40 p.m.



The president and CEO of the Southern California social services center where gunfire has erupted says the focus is on a building that houses at least 25 employees as well as a library and conference center.



Marybeth Feild of the Inland Regional Center says "the incident is in the conference area" that an outside group was renting Wednesday. She says she is not at the center, which serves people with developmental disabilities and does not know what outside group rented the center.



Feild says people served by the center also would have been in the building, which is in San Bernardino, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

12:30 p.m.



President Barack Obama has been brought up to date on the shooting at a Southern California social services center.



The White House says he was briefed by his homeland security adviser, Lisa Monaco, and has asked to be kept informed as the situation develops.



Authorities say multiple people were shot Wednesday at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. Police were searching for one or more gunmen.

12:25 p.m.



Police say they are searching for one or more gunmen after a shooting at a social services facility in Southern California.



San Bernardino Lt. Rich Lawhead said Wednesday that multiple people were shot at the Inland Regional Center.



Several law enforcement agencies converged on the scene in San Bernardino, and triage units were being set up in the area.



Some people were seen being wheeled away on gurneys, and others filed out of a building with their hands up.



The facility serves individuals with developmental disabilities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

12:15 p.m.



Terry Petit says he got a text from his daughter saying she was hiding after gunfire erupted at the social services facility in Southern California where she works.



Petit choked back tears Wednesday as he read the texts for reporters outside Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.



He says she wrote: "People shot. In the office waiting for cops. Pray for us. I am locked in an office."



Police searched people filing out of a building with their hands up before they reunited with loved ones.



Ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are racing through the area with sirens blaring.

11:58 a.m.



A gas station manager near the site of a shooting in Southern California says there is a flood of police activity in the area.



Ana Fuentes, manager of a Shell station about a block from the scene, estimates that there are about 150 police officers flooding the area.



She said she hasn't gotten any instructions to stay inside but that customers coming in told her about the shootings at Inland Regional Center. The center says on its website that it provides social services to people with developmental disabilities.



Dozens of people filed out of the scene, holding their hands in their air. Other people were seen being wheeled away on gurneys.

11:40 a.m.



Police in San Bernardino, California, are responding to reports of an active shooter at a social services facility.



Lt. Rich Lawhead said Wednesday there are reports of multiple victims.



No arrests have been made.



Sgt. Vicky Cervantes says police are working to secure the scene in the inland region east of Los Angeles.

