TPD attempting to ID three robbery suspects

Toledo police are asking for help in identifying three male robbery suspects.

They say the three suspects, described as black males, robbed King Blvd. Market on Dorr Street back on Nov. 20.

TPD has provided photos of two of the suspects.

If you have any information about the robbery or who these suspects may be, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

