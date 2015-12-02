Police continue search for missing Adrian man after vehicle found

Monday currently has more facial hair then is shown in this picture. (Source: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County)

Police are continuing their search for a missing man, after finding his pick-up truck abandoned in a parking lot.

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is asking the public for help in finding Edward Allen Monday, 50, who is believed to have gone missing on Nov. 25. The Adrian man left for work around 9 a.m. that morning.

About an hour later, his girlfriend attempted to contact him, but he didn’t answer. Around noon that same day, he sent a text message to his son about Thanksgiving plans. That was the last time anyone has heard from him.

Monday’s family says this is out of character for him.

Investigators found Monday's 2004 Chevy 2500 pick-up abandoned in a parking lot at the corner of M-50 and Rogers Hwy. in Tecumseh.

Officers searched the area on foot, using both tracking dogs and a helicopter, but nothing was found. The truck was taken to the Sheriff's Office for processing.

Investigators are now actively looking for the 50-year-old in Michigan and Ohio.

Monday is described as being 5’4” and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes, glasses, brown hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477

