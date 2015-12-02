Digital Divide: Wood Co. Sheriff's Office informing parents what they need to know

On Wednesday, the Wood County Sheriff's Office put on a seminar known as the digital divide, a program which focuses on encouraging parents to know more about what their kids are doing on the internet.

Between phones, computers, and other devices, the sheriff’s office knows it's hard for parents to keep up with what their kids are doing online. But they say, with the right information, you can make sure your kids are staying safe, which was the goal of the seminar held at Perrysburg High School Wednesday. Everything from sexual predators and online relationships to popular apps and trends were discussed.

“We have to narrow that divide and we have to kind of traverse that divide with our kids and understand how we can help them,” said Captain Scott Frank, Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

He says besides conversation, constant monitoring through software, hardware, and settings on apps can be effective. Obtaining user names and passwords can help too.

“If you're not involved in your child’s online world, then somebody else may be. And that may be a predator, a bully, it may be someone who is trying to establish an online relationship. So it's really, really vital for parents,” said Frank.

Perrysburg School Board President and parent of four Jarman Davis says the information in the presentation was eye-opening.

“Tonight's seminar was really enlightening. It's a little scary actually, but it’s wonderful to get that introduction to what’s out there on the internet so we can know and understand what our kids are dealing with on a daily basis, because it's a lot different from when we were growing up,” said Davis.

Meantime, Frank says even though technology is constantly changing, using the right resources will help keep your kids safe.

“Use your resources. The internet is always a good source. Oddly enough you can Google how to help your kids on the internet and you can get some fantastic resources. It takes work and it takes commitment,” said Frank.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.