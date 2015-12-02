Jason Candle announced as UT's new head football coach

Sources told WTOL 11 Wednesday afternoon that Jason Candle will be the new head football coach at the University of Toledo. The announcement was later confirmed by the team during a press conference at the Larimer Athletic Complex.

"I'm honored to be up here and be apart of a great coach fraternity, just walk through the halls of Toledo. There have been some tremendous people that have sat in these offices and walked through these doors. I have a tremendous respect for those men. I'm honored and excited that my name is able to be mentioned along with those men," Candle said.

Candle has been on staff with the Rockets for seven seasons. He's spent the last four years as the offensive coordinator.

Candle takes over for Matt Campbell who left to take the same job at Iowa State late last week. It was believed that Candle would follow Campbell to Iowa State and was even seen in pictures working in Ames with the Cyclones coaching staff.

Sources tell us there was a major shift in the last two days that led to Candle coming back to Toledo to take the head coaching job.

His contract is five years at $650,000 a year to start. This includes a $400,000 base salary and $250,000 marketing stipend.

