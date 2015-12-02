Gun season is under way for Ohio deer hunters

Hunters in Ohio checked 22,256 deer on Monday, the opening day of the state's weeklong gun season.

That's up from 17,512 deer taken on the first day of gun season a year ago.

The top five counties reporting on Monday's harvest were Coshocton, Ashtabula, Muskingum, Guernsey and Knox.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says hunting is the most effective management tool for maintaining Ohio's healthy deer population.

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in number of resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

The deer gun season runs through Sunday.

