CPR in schools: why there's a push for training in Ohio

The push for CPR training continues to make headlines, especially after a viral video showing a child having a cardiac arrest. Luckily, a quick thinking teacher, who knew CPR, was able to step in and save his life.



Lawmakers want more people to be trained, including kids.



"I was in cardiac arrest," said Liz Meister, who was a fifth grade teacher at Maplewood Elementary in Sylvania when this happened two years ago.

“It was the day before Christmas break. I was coming down the stairs, and I felt very light headed... I knew I was going to faint. And I kind of grab the door, and I put my head down. My students told me I said, 'I'm so tired,' and then I just fell. I had a heart attack. I knew I was gonna go down."

People around her jumped into action, turning Meister on her side and monitoring her breathing before paramedics arrived to begin CPR.



She lived to tell about it, but most don't.

Steve Kahan, paramedic and Sylvania fighter says the numbers are staggering.



"Only one in ten will survive cardiac arrest. With CPR, the number jumps to four in ten," said Kahan.



That's why there's a push in Ohio to join 27 states in making CPR training mandatory before graduation.

Currently, only coaches are required to take a two hour CPR course in Ohio. But teachers, cafeteria workers and bus drivers are not required to know CPR, the AED machine or the choking maneuver.



"The more people that know CPR, the more people are going to survive," said Kahan. "That's just the real deal."



Sylvania and Perrysburg are among the school districts which offer CPR training to students and staff.



Dan Thompson is a coach and teacher. He says it’s important for staff to learn CPR.



"I believe CPR is something that every teacher should have, and in fact, I think it should be in the curriculum in Ohio for every student to take," said Thompson.



Debbie Rettick is head nurse of Perrysburg schools. She says the district certifies 75 to 80 employees every year who want CPR training.



"I think, you know, everybody should learn how to do it. It doesn't take long to learn. It's a life-saving procedure,” said Rettick. “You're not going to save every life, but if it helps give someone a chance, it's worth it.”



"CPR saves lives, period." said Kahan.



Liz Meister is proof of that.



"I think this idea of making it a graduation requirement is the best news I've ever heard," said Meister. "The more people that can be trained, the more lives that can be saved. And that's what it's all about. And what a gift you're giving someone by giving two hours of your life by being trained in CPR."



The American Heart Association is working with lawmakers on House Bill 113, which pertains to high school students.



Right now, there are only a handful of states which require training for teachers.



Find a free, local CPR class here.

