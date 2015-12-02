TPD searching for gunman in overnight central Toledo shooting

Toledo police are looking for the person responsible in an overnight central Toledo shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning in an alley of the 1600 block of Indiana near Brown.

Police say a man was shot in his back in the alley, which is right behind his home.

We're told the victim was driving himself to the hospital. Police saw the vehicle speeding and followed him to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown right now.

No arrests have been made and there is no word on what lead to the shooting.

