Toledo City Council to vote on Adams St. open container proposal

How about getting your cocktail to go? It could be next for the city of Toledo.

The so-called "outdoor refreshment area" is proposed for Adams Street between 11th and 21st. On Tuesday, city council members listened to supporters and opponents of the idea.

The proposal would allow people on that stretch of Adams to have an open container of alcohol during specified hours: Monday through Friday starting at 5 p.m., with the final sale being at 1 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon until 1 a.m.

All outdoor beverages would have to be finished and disposed of by 2:30 a.m.

Many bar and restaurant owners support the idea.

"We are entertainers and we want to give people a reason to come down and have fun and create that scene," said Marty Lahey, owner of Manhattan's

Lahey says the benefits to businesses like his are obvious, but he says it's about more than just business.

"It will attract young people that will want to move to our area because of the nightlife,” he said.

Not everyone agrees, though. Bob Cready owns the Lifetime building on Adams Street.

"I just think that it's going to add to the problems that we already have," he said.

Cready says he's had problems with intoxicated people in the area, and he believes there are other ways to attract people to a business.

"Become a better place to go to. If they're a restaurant, serve better food. Do better service. That will bring people down. You don't need all these tricks," he said.

Council member Yvonne Harper represents District Four and the area in question. She supports the proposal, saying passing it could have a ripple effect.

"We have some vacant buildings down on Adams Street,” she said. “That (the open container district) might encourage people to say, 'Hey, look what Toledo is doing. They're giving everybody an opportunity.'"

Harper says council can always revisit the topic if problems arise.

"They're just asking for one year. Let's see how this is going to go," she said.

City council is expected to vote on the proposal Dec. 8.

