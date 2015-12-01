Perrysburg Boat Club proposes deal that could save historic building

The historic building where the Perrysburg Boat Club resides will stand a little longer.

Boat club members submitted a proposal to the mayor on Tuesday ahead of the city council meeting that will now be reviewed.

"We’re looking for a long-term land lease, or some kind of arrangement where we would have more control of that building," said Perrysburg Boat Club Commodore Steve Wise.

The commodore says in exchange for the deal, they would pay to get the building up to code. He says the club has the skilled workers and more than $150,000 to fix the building.

Wise also mentioned that the club could fix the building at a fraction of the $500,000 the city claims is necessary.

"Administration is taking a look at that (proposal) over the next couple of days. We will then get back with the boat club, see if there is some common ground, and if there is something we can do. We will be consulting with council, as well," said Perrysburg Mayor Mike Olmstead.

"We understand that there is a process, but at least we have the commitment of the city that we’re going to do this due diligence and make an effort to save it. That's all we can hope for at this point," said Wise.

If the city does in fact reach an agreement that works for both parties, it would have to go to council for approval. If not, the future of the building could be nonexistent.

"Hopefully we don't have to go there at this point, we can save the building,” Wise said. “Because it is unique and it’s a landmark to Perrysburg and we want to save it."

"I would anticipate having an answer to this very soon," said Mayor Olmstead.

In the meantime, those looming deadlines by the county building inspector and fire chief to make a decision have been put on hold.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.