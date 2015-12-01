World AIDS Day raises awareness

An estimated 36.9 million people are living with HIV or AIDS worldwide. Tuesday, as apart of World AIDS Day, the goal was to bring more awareness to the virus.

According to the CDC, about 50,000 people in the U.S. become infected with HIV each year. And according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, about 60 people are infected annually in our area, a huge concern heath care experts are trying to fight.

“One of the easiest ways to protect yourself from HIV is to use protection, which is condom use and not to exchange body fluids from one person to another,” said Richard Meeker, Health Relationships program at UTMC.

Health officials say advancements in testing have helped diagnose people faster, with results received in just 20 minutes.

“They have the chance to get into medical care and treatment much earlier and work with their doctors so they can have a prolonged life,” said Meeker.

UTMC offers free testing. Their goal is to educate more people each year, especially the younger generation.

“They are more sexually active and sometimes they don't get the correct information on how to protect themselves,” said Meeker.

The University of Toledo will have an HIV educator speak at a World AIDS Day event this Friday.

To set up an appointment for free testing, call 419-383-6057.

