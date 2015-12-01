Ohio House bill could allow concealed carry in previously off-limit places

Ohio House Bill 48, passed by the Ohio House of Representatives in November, would allow concealed carry permit holders to bring handguns into public places that were previously off-limits.

State Rep. Mike Ashford (D-Toledo) voted 'no' on the measure.

"Basically, the bill reduces the penalty for carrying a concealed handgun under certain circumstances. Under the bill, a person who is arrested for carrying a concealed handgun is guilty of a minor misdemeanor," he said. "We don't have a problem with it if you're a licensed concealed gun owner, but we have a problem with you carrying it to certain places."

The public areas include, but are not limited to, daycare centers that do not have a "no guns" sign, government buildings excluding courthouses, private airplanes, public areas of police stations, and school safety zones, but not the schools themselves.

Rep. Ashford says that public universities and colleges could also be one of those permissible areas should entity officials approve the bills' use on the property.

"That means anybody can carry a gun on UT's campus. Basically that's what that means. If you don't have a carry permit, that means this bill allows you to go and get a permit within 10 days, to produce that and you'll be charged with a minor misdemeanor," he said.

Ashford also noted that residents may be concerned about the bill due to recent gun violence.

"People are very nervous about it, but I don't know the overall theme or if they'll calm down; I'm not sure," he said. "Probably the community and the people in Ohio are just as nervous as the country is, because of the last three or four incidents with guns."

Those who support the measure say it reduces penalties for carrying a gun on campus, for example. It could also reduce charges for those who may unknowingly break the law while walking or driving through a school zone with a concealed weapon permit. Either way, Ashford says that officials should discuss the gun violence issue before passing the measure into state law.

"There's other ways to address it, and I think there's ways that make it tougher to get a gun," he said. "There's other issues that we have not addressed. As elected officials, we have not talked about it, and we need to put those issues on the table."

Rep. Ashford reiterated the fact that he and others who oppose the bill are not against concealed carry weapon permits, but rather want to ensure that handgun holders are responsible.

"The law-abiding citizens, we don't have a problem with that," he said. "But we have a problem with everybody else who falls in those (other) categories."

The House Bill 48 changes would apply to those with valid permits to carry concealed handguns, and would need to be approved into effect by some entities such as universities, daycares and government facilities.

The bill will now have to be passed through the Ohio Senate in order to become law.

For more information on House Bill 48, click here.

