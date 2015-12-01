Second of five new ProMedica urgent cares opens in Perrysburg

Route 25 in Perrysburg is filled with several new medical facilities. Mercy recently opened a stand-alone ER, ProMedica has an after-hours clinic and an urgent care has just opened up.

ProMedica's urgent care in Perrysburg is the second of five set to open in our area. Cindy Edwards-Tuttle, a nurse practitioner with ProMedica, says the urgent cares in Perrysburg and Oregon, as well as the two set to open in Sylvania and the one in Springfield Township are a product of what members of those communities wanted.

"They wanted it to be close to their home or close to their work and they wanted it to be easy to come in," said Edwards-Tuttle, who guided the initiative.

Until recently, patients had only two options when either sick or injured - they could wait to get an appointment with their primary care physician or go to the emergency room.

Staff at the new urgent care in Perrysburg try to get their patients in and out within 30 to 40 minutes.

"People will go to the emergency room and they will have to sit and they are waiting because trauma comes in and they are bumped and they are sitting there for two or three hours waiting to get in," said Edwards-Tuttle.

Perrysburg's urgent care is open from 10 a.m. till 10 p.m. 365 days a year. It can be used for broken bones, stitches, as well as blood and urine tests.

The ProMedica after-hours clinic across the street is open seven days a week in the evenings and is like visiting a primary care physician - it can be used when your doctor is unavailable. Both options are meant to save you time and money. And they have made the services so affordable, you could pay out of pocket for a visit.

"If you go to the emergency room, you will spend more on your copay and you will spend more on extra labs that you may or may not need. When you are here, our point of service labs are encompassed in your visit, our x-ray is encompassed in your visit, so you won't get an extra bill from the radiologist," said Edwards-Tuttle.

And since convenience is important, all of your information from your visit is saved in the ProMedica system, allowing your doctor or specialist to access what happened at your urgent care visit.

Another convenient factor is that ProMedica has a free app that can be downloaded and will allow you to preregister. That means you get in line before you even arrive at the urgent care.

